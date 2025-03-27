NPFL: ‘Abia Warriors Can Secure CAF Champions League Spot’ —Amapakabo

Abia Warriors Head Coach, Imama Amapakabo, believes securing a CAF Champions League slot at the end of the 2024/2025 NPFL season is possible, Completesports.com reports.

The Umuahia-based side currently sits third in the NPFL table after 31 games, just two points behind the Champions League spots. This follows their 2-0 victory over Lobi Stars, while Rivers United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bayelsa United on Wednesday.





That result leaves Rivers United on 52 points, with Abia Warriors now on 50 points, intensifying the race for a top-two finish.

Amapakabo, a former junior international goalkeeper, insists that nothing is impossible in football and has instilled that belief in his players.

‘Hard Work, Focus Will Take Us There’ – Amapakabo

“Rangers had gone 22 years without a league title before I led them to glory in 2016,” Amapakabo recalled.

“I believe anything is possible. You have to wake up and chase your dreams. Those who just sleep in their dreams never make them happen.

“We are here, and we don’t know what will happen next. We play Enyimba next, which is going to be an exciting game. Seven games left, 21 points to fight for—let’s see how the season ends for us.”

Sunday Megwo and Ijoma Antoine Dsouza were on target in Abia Warriors’ win over Lobi Stars, closing the gap on second-placed Rivers United.

Amapakabo has now charged his players to stay focused and fight for every remaining point.

“We are entering the final phase of the season. Seven games left, 21 points to play for. I have told my players to keep running, don’t look back, stay focused until they cross the finish line.

“Let’s see where these seven games will take us, but with the team’s mentality right now, we believe something big is possible.”

‘Every Game Is A Battle’ – Amapakabo

Reflecting on their hard-fought win over relegation-bound Lobi Stars, Amapakabo admitted that facing struggling teams can be tricky.

“Every single game is difficult. I always worry when we play teams that have nothing to lose because players can become complacent.

“Lobi Stars, with all due respect, are practically relegated, but such teams can be dangerous. A drowning man will hold onto anything—even a plastic bag.

“Kudos to my players. They stayed strong, got the 2-0 win, and we keep pushing forward.”

With seven matches remaining, Abia Warriors are firmly in the hunt for a CAF Champions League place—and Amapakabo is confident his team can go the distance.

By Sab Osuji



