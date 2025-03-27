NPFL: Sanni Thrilled With Kwara United’s Win Over Nasarawa United

Kwara United technical adviser Tunde Sanni has expressed his excitement following his side’s win over Nasarawa United.

The Harmony Boys defeated Nasarawa United 1-0 in a matchday 31 encounter in Ilorin on Wednesday.





Emeka Onyema’s 64th minute own goal separated both teams on the day.

Kwara United lost 1-0 at home to Akwa United in their previous league game.

Sanni was delighted to see his team return to winning ways.

“We thank God that we won today, whether we played badly or otherwise, at least, it’s better than our result, last week,” the tactician said after the game.

“We missed a lot of scoring chances. I believe if it is the opponents that had those chances, they would definitely score.”

By Adeboye Amosu



