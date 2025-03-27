NPFL: Amuneke Hails Heartland’s Grit After Hard-Fought Draw At Sunshine Stars

Technical Manager of Heartland, Emmanuel Amuneke, says the Naze Millionaires’ goalless draw away to Sunshine Stars in Wednesday’s 2024/2025 NPFL matchday 31 fixture in Akure is a “fair” result, Completesports.com reports.

Heartland were winless in their previous five games, suffering two away defeats, two home draws, and a 0-1 loss at home to Abia Warriors before travelling to the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode, for the clash against the Owena Whales.





The five-time Nigerian champions had dropped into the relegation zone after the Abia Warriors defeat, sitting on 34 points after 30 games.

However, the point secured against Sunshine Stars has lifted the 2009 CAF Champions League runners-up out of the red zone, moving them up to 16th place with 35 points. Amuneke admitted the result was fair but would have preferred all three points.

“I think it was a tough game for both teams, considering their positions on the table,” Amuneke said.

“Of course, each team probably came in with the objective of picking up maximum points. We had some chances but were unable to convert any of them.

“They also had their chances, which they equally didn’t take. Overall, for us, it wasn’t a bad result.

“But we would have loved to take all three points at stake.”

Heartland will face Kano Pillars in Owerri in this weekend’s matchday 32 fixture at the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

The Sai Masu Gida side sit 8th in the NPFL table with 44 points.

By Sab Osuji



