NPFL: Defeat To Kwara United Painful — Nasarawa United Boss Yusuf

Nasarawa United head coach Salisu Yusuf has reacted to his team’s 1-0 loss to Kwara United, reports Completesports.com.

Emeka Onyema scored an own goal in the 64th minute after failing to properly clear out Abayomi Lawal’s effort, sealing the win for the Harmony Boys.





It was the Solid Miners first defeat in eight league outings.

Yusuf stated that his side deserved more from the game.

Read Also:Cote d’Ivoire Withdraw As Host Of U-20 AFCON

“We did so well in playing against their(Kwara United’s) strength. We only lost a bit of focus,”Yusuf told the club’s media.

“We scored against ourselves when the ball was lost around the middle of the field. You know it takes a lot of intelligence and calmness to proffer solution at that material time that the defender tried to prevent the ball from entering into his own net.

“The boys did well, and gave the opponents a good match today, even though we should have won this game.

“This is my first loss since I took over the helm of affairs at the club. I have been using the available players to prosecute the remainder of the games. They are good potentials, I must say.

“However, we are choosing to focus on the positives on today’s game and use this as an opportunity to regroup and come back stronger in our next two home games.”

By Adeboye Amosu



