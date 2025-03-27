Cote d’Ivoire Withdraw As Host Of U-20 AFCON

Cote d’Ivoire announced late Tuesday its withdrawal from hosting the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations just weeks before the commencement of the tournament.

In a statement (via Yabiladi.com), the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) announced: “The President of the Ivorian Football Federation and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Yacine Idriss Diallo, confirms that the government has officially notified FIF of its decision to withdraw from hosting the tournament.

“Following the President’s directives, the Executive Director relayed this information to the CAF Secretary General on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The President extends his deep gratitude to all those involved in the organizational efforts and affirms that all parties will be informed of CAF’s decisions regarding this situation.”

CAF had already conducted the draw for the tournament on February 13, 2025, in Cairo, Egypt.

Group A comprise Cote d’Ivoire, Dr Congo, Ghana, Tanzania and Central African Republic, Group B has Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, Egypt, South Africa and Morocco.

Then Group C has champions Senegal, Zambia, Kenya and Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, there are reports that CAF is discussing with Egypt about replacing Côte d’Ivoire as host.

The four semi-finalists will qualify as Africa’s representatives for the 2025 U-20 World Cup in Chile.



