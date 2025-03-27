Super Eagles Should Stop Playing Home Matches In Uyo –Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has said the Super Eagles’ home matches should be moved from the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.
The Super Eagles continued their poor run in Uyo following their 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe, in Tuesday’s Group C, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
It was the team’s third consecutive draw in Uyo in the World Cup qualifiers after stalemates with Lesotho (1-1) and South Africa (1-1).
Also in their final group game against Rwanda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Super Eagles lost 2-1.
“I think we should consider another stadium because we’ve been drawing too many matches at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, let’s fix other stadiums so that they can also play there,” Udeze said on Brila FM.
“For example in the Nigerian league when clubs go to another ground you will realise they struggle to win because it is not their home ground.
“So I agree with those calling for a change of stadium because like I said the draws at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium is too much.”
The Godswill Akpabio Stadium is the only approved home ground for all of Super Eagles’ international matches.
The stadium hosted the team’s home matches during the qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
By James Agberebi
It’s unfortunate.
The Nest of Champions should perhaps be renamed the “Banana Skin” or “Stumbling Block”.
A lovely stadium, world class in every respect. But for whatever reason, we keep struggling there.
Moving our matches to another location may be a solution. But personnel changes I think is something Chelle needs to seriously consider as well.
If we still have a chance to qualify for the world cup, we need a team that will go over there and not put us to shame. We don’t want to be the next Zaire. In 1974, Zaire went to the world cup TO COLLECT.
The thrashing they received is something of a cautionary tale, especially that 9 nil hammering they experienced at the hands of Yugoslavia. If we somehow manage to qualify for the world cup, imagine the team that played Zimbabwe lining up against Spain, France, Italy, Brazil, Argentina, Germany? Hmmm. Are we really ready to sit in front of our TVs and watch Nigeria get stripped naked at the world cup? We seriously need to think about this. What is worth doing is worth doing well. I don’t just want to qualify for the world cup, only to go and get smashed. I want us to go there and match or even surpass Morocco’s record, which is getting to the semi final or better. If we are going there to collect, I prefer for us not to qualify! The initial disappointment of not qualifying is better than going to the world cup to lose scandalously.
Chelle should now please cast his net far and wide and start scouting players. We need a deep squad. If Osimhen for instance has to come off, we need players that can come in and Osimhen won’t be missed. We need good subs for every department in the team. Subs we can count on, not passengers and freeloaders.
Time to roll up the sleeves and get to work.
ROHR QUALIFIED US WITH EASE BEATING CAMEROUN, ALGERIA, ZAMBIA IN THIS STADIUM.
I DON`T WANT TO MENTION THE AFCON MATCHES.
LET`S STOP PUTING BLAMES ON THE PITCH WHEN WE ALL KNOW THE NONSENSE NFF IS DOING….
INVITING PAPA DANIEL OVER OYEKA THAT COULD HAVE HELPED WHEN NDIDI WAS COMPLETELY EXHAUSTED…..
INVITING YUSUF HASAN OVER BASHIRU THAT PLAYED THE LAST GAME BEFORE INTERNATIONAL BREAK FOR LAZIO…..
WHY WAS SODIQ EVEN INVITED OVER DESSERS?
IF THERE WAS BASHIRU AND ONYEKA IN THE TEAM WILL THE COACH THING OF PLAYING CHUKWUEZE AND LOOKMAN OUT OF POSITION?
FORCING PLAYERS THAT ARE INACTIVE ON A COACH AND EXPECTING MIRACLE, WHEN IT DOESN`T COME WE START SHIFTING BLAMES ON THE PITCH…..NONSENSE
FINALLY, SOME PLAYERS NEED TO DROPPED FROM SUPER EAGLES….
NDIDI IS COMPLETELY NO LONGER SUPER EAGLES MATERIAL…. WE LOST TO BENIN REP. BECAUSE OF HIM LAST YEAR….GO AND WATCH THE REPLAY OF THAT MATCH….
THERE`S THIS GUY THAT PLAYS FOR EVERTON IN EPE WEEK IN WEEK OUT…. IREOGBUNAM…
THIS IS THE KIND OF MIDFIELDER WE NEED IN SUPER EAGLES NOT DEAD WOODS LIKE PAPA DANIEL AND YUSUF…
LET ME REST MY CASE HERE….
***SHALOM***