Super Eagles Should Stop Playing Home Matches In Uyo –Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has said the Super Eagles’ home matches should be moved from the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Super Eagles continued their poor run in Uyo following their 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe, in Tuesday’s Group C, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.





It was the team’s third consecutive draw in Uyo in the World Cup qualifiers after stalemates with Lesotho (1-1) and South Africa (1-1).

Also in their final group game against Rwanda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Super Eagles lost 2-1.

“I think we should consider another stadium because we’ve been drawing too many matches at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, let’s fix other stadiums so that they can also play there,” Udeze said on Brila FM.

“For example in the Nigerian league when clubs go to another ground you will realise they struggle to win because it is not their home ground.

“So I agree with those calling for a change of stadium because like I said the draws at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium is too much.”

The Godswill Akpabio Stadium is the only approved home ground for all of Super Eagles’ international matches.

The stadium hosted the team’s home matches during the qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

