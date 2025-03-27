Raskin Is An Important Player At Rangers –Dessers

Super Eagles striker Cyril Dessers believes teammate Nicolas Raskin still has plenty to offer Rangers this ongoing season.



Raskin was heavily linked with a move to clubs in Europe during the January transfer window.



However, in a chat with Sporza, the Nigerian international stated that Raskin has the potential to succeed at any club.



“If he continues to evolve like this, it will happen automatically. But we need him for the time being before he takes that big step.

Read Also: Super Eagles Should Stop Playing Home Matches In Uyo –Udeze



“He is doing really well and with this match at the Red Devils there will be interest from other teams. I sometimes have those conversations with him, also because I am older.



“”I think he can go very far. In the Serie A I saw players in the 6 who are no better than Nico, so he can go to the sub-top in a top competition.



“But it is important to take the right step to a competition and a team that suit his style.”







