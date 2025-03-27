I’ll Retire From Intl Football If We Win 2026 World Cup –Argentina Goalkeeper, Martinez

Emiliano Martínez has stated that if he wins two World Cup’s in a row, he will retire from the Argentina national team.

Martínez gave an interview with BPlay (via Mundo Albiceleste) where he spoke about his save on Kolo Muani in the 2022 World Cup final and how he is looking to improve as a player.





“If we win two (World Cups) in a row, that’s it, I’m retiring from the national team. We have to make room for other young players.”

He also commented on the possible feelings of being a two time World Cup winner.

“Something like this is not going to happen again. We all saw Argentina winning the World Cup. I had not seen it since I was born. A 7-year-old kid already knows what he experienced. You are going to be happy and celebrate, but not like the previous one.”

The World Cup winner also revealed what he did before the 2022 World Cup final.

“I played Call of Duty with my friends before the World Cup final against France, from the time I had a snack until the technical talk.”



