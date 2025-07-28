Close Menu
    NPFL: Remo Stars Begin Title Defence Vs Rivers United, Enyimba Face Barau FC

    Adeboye Amosu
    Defending champions Remo Stars will host Rivers United in their opening fixture of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season.

    The encounter will hold at the Remo Stars International Stadium, Ikenne.

    The NPFL is yet to announce the date for the encounter which is the headline fixture of matchday one of the 2025/26 campaign.

    In another high profile fixture, Abia Warriors will entertain Kano Pillars at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

    Former champions, Rangers will take on newly promoted side Kun Khalifat FC in the first oriental derby of the new season.

    President Federation Cup champions, Kwara United will entertain Ikorodu City at the Kwara Sports Complex, Ilorin.

    The 2025/26 NPFL season will kick-off on Friday, 22 August.

    Full Fixtures

    Abia Warriors vs. Kano Pillars
    Wikki Tourists vs. Plateau Utd
    Katsina Utd vs. Warri Wolves
    Rangers FC vs. Kun Khalifa FC
    Remo Stars vs. Rivers Utd
    Kwara Utd vs. Ikorodu City
    El Kanemi Warriors vs. Bendel Insurance
    Shooting Stars vs. Bayelsa Utd
    Barau FC vs. Enyimba
    Niger Tornadoes vs. Nasarawa Utd

