NPFL: Remo Stars Begin Title Defence Vs Rivers United, Enyimba Face Barau FC

Defending champions Remo Stars will host Rivers United in their opening fixture of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season.

The encounter will hold at the Remo Stars International Stadium, Ikenne.

The NPFL is yet to announce the date for the encounter which is the headline fixture of matchday one of the 2025/26 campaign.

In another high profile fixture, Abia Warriors will entertain Kano Pillars at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Former champions, Rangers will take on newly promoted side Kun Khalifat FC in the first oriental derby of the new season.

President Federation Cup champions, Kwara United will entertain Ikorodu City at the Kwara Sports Complex, Ilorin.

The 2025/26 NPFL season will kick-off on Friday, 22 August.

Full Fixtures

Abia Warriors vs. Kano Pillars

Wikki Tourists vs. Plateau Utd

Katsina Utd vs. Warri Wolves

Rangers FC vs. Kun Khalifa FC

Remo Stars vs. Rivers Utd

Kwara Utd vs. Ikorodu City

El Kanemi Warriors vs. Bendel Insurance

Shooting Stars vs. Bayelsa Utd

Barau FC vs. Enyimba

Niger Tornadoes vs. Nasarawa Utd

By Adeboye Amosu



