NPFL: Remo Stars Must Sustain Winning Momentum — Folarin

Remo Stars head coach Suleiman Folarin has said it is important for the team to maintain a winning momentum in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

The holders have struggled to replicate last season’s form in the current campaign.

Remo Stars defeated Enyimba 2-1 in a matchday 16 encounter last weekend.

The Sky Blue Stars currently sit in ninth position on the NPFL table with 22 points.

Folarin said they must fight hard to move up on the log.

“This period what matters to us is to get our confidence back as the defending champion, that position isn’t where we belong,” Folarin told Remo Stars media.

“We want to continue to win games so our confidence can be restored, so that we can go back to where we belong on the league table.”



