West Ham Preparing To Launch January Bid For Nigerian Midfielder

West Ham are preparing to launch a January bid for SV Zulte Waregem’s talented Nigerian midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi, though TEAMtalk understands they face growing competition from four Premier League sides for his signature.

Nnadi, 22, is turning heads at the highest level. The tenacious defensive midfielder has become one of the most talked-about January targets in European football, with West Ham leading a growing pack of English admirers.

Standing at 5ft7in and built like a coiled spring, Nnadi arrived from Botev Plovdiv only in January 2024 and but has since established himself as the heartbeat of Waregem’s side.

This season, he has started every league game he’s been available, winning duels, breaking up play and driving his team forward with simple, progressive passes. Scouts describe him as “relentless”, “explosive in recovery”, and “Premier League-ready physically.”

West Ham, languishing in the relegation zone, have watched him live on multiple occasions.

Sources in Belgium say the Hammers are preparing a €4m (£3.5m, $4.6m) bid – five times his current market value – and are ready to offer a five-year contract.

The Hammers recruiters sees Nnadi as the exact type of energetic, ball-winning midfielder Graham Potter’s side desperately lacks, but other sides are ready to move for the youngster.

Brighton and Hove Albion, renowned for unearthing gems from lesser leagues, have sent representatives to watch Nnadi on several occasions and view his profile as ideal for their high-pressing system.

Leeds United, pushing hard for survival, have also registered firm interest, while Newcastle and Crystal Palace are monitoring developments closely.

Born in Ihiagwa, in the Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria,Nnadi played football as a youngster with Campos FC in Owerri.

In 2019, he began to train with Madenat Alamal Football Academy in Dubai. After a successful trial, he joined Botev Plovdiv in August 2021.

He agreed a contract with the Bulgarian side until 2025. He made his league debut in the Bulgarian First League on 3 April 2022, away at Ludogorets.

In his first season in Europe he made 19 league appearances for Botev Plovdiv, with 29 appearances coming in all competitions.

On 19 January 2024, he joined Belgian Challenger Pro League side Zulte Waregem.

Nnadi was part of the Flying Eagles squad that represented Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, appearing in all five of their matches including wins over Italy U-20 and Argentina U-20.



