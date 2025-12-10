Rangers Line Up January Move For Aribo

Joe Aribo has been linked with a return to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo has struggled for regular playing time at Sky Bet Championship club Southampton this season.

The Nigeria international has managed just 114 minutes of football with the Saints.

The 29-year-old has reportedly been told he can leave Southampton in January.

The former Charlton Athletic star has six months left on his contract, and the Saints are willing to do a deal for €1.5m.

Aribo has remained a fan favourite with the Rangers’ faithful having enjoyed a three-year spell at the Ibrox.

The midfielder bagged seven goals in 31 league appearances for Rangers during the title-winning 2020/21 season.

Aribo also netted in the Europa League final defeat to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

By Adeboye Amosu



