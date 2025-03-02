NPFL: Remo Stars Pip Plateau United, Enyimba Win Away

Remo Stars recorded a 1-0 victory over Plateau United in Ikenne on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Samson Olasupo fired home the winning goal 14 minutes from time.





Reno Stars have now established a 14-point lead at the top of the table.

In Lagos, Ikorodu City moved to fifth position following a 2-0 victory against Heartland.

Leonard Ngenge and Ayomide Cole were the goals scorers for the Oga Boys in the game.

Kano Pillars defeated holders Rangers 2-1 at the Sani Abacha Stadium with Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle in attendance.

Bashir Usman gave Rangers the lead from spot three minutes after the half hour mark.

Veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali equalised for Pillars from another penalty three minutes before the break.

Jerry Alex scored the winning goal for the hosts on the hour mark.

At the Lafia City Stadium, Enyimba defeated Niger Tornadoes 1-0.

Joseph Atule netted the winner in the 62nd minute

In another fixture, Bayelsa United rallied to beat Bendel Insurance 2-1.

Insurance took the lead through Kayode Oke nine minutes before the break.

Bayelsa United won the game through John Emo and Bina Tombiri.

Elsewhere, Abia Warriors and Nasarawa United battled to a 1-1 draw at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Sunday Megwo put Abia Warriors in front on 36 minutes, while Mohammed Garba equalised for the visitors four minutes before the break.

FULL RESULTS

Kano Pillars 2-1 Rangers

Bayelsa Utd 2-1 Bendel Insurance

Tornadoes 0-1 Enyimba

Remo Stars 1-0 Plateau Utd

Ikorodu City 2-0 Heartland

Abia Warriors 1-1 Nasarawa Utd

By Adeboye Amosu



