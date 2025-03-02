Leverkusen Boss Plays Down Boniface, Buendia Confrontation

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has played down Victor Boniface’s rift with teammate Emiliano Buendía during Saturday’s 4-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Boniface lashed out at Buendía after they they got in each other’s way in stoppage time of the game.





The Nigeria international had to be calmed by teammates.

Read Also:FA Cup: Welbeck Scores In Extra-Time As Brighton Beat Newcastle United

The duo were substitutes in the Bundesliga clash.

“I spoke with Boni,” Alonso told a post-game press conference.

“I don’t have all the details, but Boni wanted to shoot, it can happen. We don’t want to make something big out of something so small. We’re staying calm. On Monday we’ll keep going again.”

Boniface has scored 10 goals across all competitions for Die Werkself this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



