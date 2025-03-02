FA Cup: Welbeck Scores In Extra-Time As Brighton Beat Newcastle United

Danny Welbeck netted deep into extra time as Brighton defeated Newcastle United 2-1 in their Emirates FA Cup clash on Sunday.

Alexander Isak gave Newcastle the lead from the spot in the 22nd minute.





Yankubah Minteh equalised for Brighton one minute before the break after he was set up by Joao Pedro.

Read Also:‘We Fought Hard’ — Osimhen Reflects On Galatasaray’s Draw At Kasimpasa

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey were sent off in the closing stages of normal time.

Gordon will miss Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Eddie Howe’s side had a goal chalked off by VAR in stoppage time of normal time.

Welbeck scored the decisive goal for Brighton in the 114th minute.

By Mike Oyebola



