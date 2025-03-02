‘We Fought Hard’ — Osimhen Reflects On Galatasaray’s Draw At Kasimpasa

Victor Osimhen says Galatasaray can be proud of their performance in the thrilling draw against Kasimpasa.

Okan Buruk’s men were held to a 3-3 by their hosts in the Istanbul derby on Sunday.





Osimhen grabbed a brace for the Yellow and Reds in the encounter.

The Nigeria international has now scored 16 goals and registered four assists in 20 league appearances for Galatasaray.

Osimhen however said they are disappointed not to claim maximum points after fighting so hard.

“I would say disappointment. That’s the best way to put it. We fought against an effective opponent. I’m proud of my teammates for their efforts,” the striker told the club’s official website.

“Football is like that sometimes. This is a really tough league. You have to fight well from the first minute to the last minute. You can be punished very quickly. We continue in the championship race. We have all the quality needed to win.

The 26-year-old said Galatasaray will keep pushing hard to win the title.

“I love this team very much. I love my teammates very much, too. I want to do everything for success. I want to support them. I think my friends have the same mentality, it doesn’t matter if they are in the first 11 or on the bench, it is very important for everyone to fight together,” he added.

” We feel united with our coach, as players, and with our fans. Sometimes, even if I don’t score, I mark and help the defense. I want to support my team no matter what. At the end of the day, we fight to win. We will go into every match to get 3 points and we are the biggest candidate for the championship.”

By Adeboye Amosu



