Turkey: Osimhen Bags Brace In Galatasaray, Kasimpasa’s Six-Goal Thriller

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray were held to a 3-3 draw by Kasimpasa in their derby clash on Sunday.

Osimhen opened scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot after 12 minutes.





The Nigeria international netted the Yellow and Reds third goal of the afternoon 19 minutes from time.

The 26-year-old has now scored 16 goals and registered four assists in 20 league appearances for Okan Buruk’s side this season.

The powerful striker also registered another six in the UEFA Europa League.

Galatasaray maintained top spot on the table with 65 points from 25 games.

The Yellow and Reds will face Alanyaspor away in their next league game.

By Adeboye Amosu



