Olawoyin Scores As Rizespor Bounce Back To Winning Ways

Ibrahim Olawoyin was on target for Rizespor in their 3-1 home win against Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

It is Olawoyin’s third goal in 22 league appearances this season.





For Rizespor it is a return to winning ways after suffering a 5-2 hammering at Trabzonspor last time out.

Olawoyin scored to make it 3-1 against Alanyaspor with five minutes left to play.

The 27-year-old was then replaced in the third minute of stoppage time.

Also in action for Rizespor was David Akintola who was replaced in the 73rd minute.

Rizespor move up to eight place on 33 points in the league standing.



