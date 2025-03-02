U-20 AFCON: Zubairu Seeks North African Test For Flying Eagles

Flying Eagles head coach, Aliyu Zubairu hopes his side will get the chance to confront a North African opposition in a friendly ahead of the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The seven-time champions will face North African giants Egypt and Morocco in Group B at the biennial competition.





The Amajita of South Africa are the other team in the group.

The team had initially planned a friendly against Egypt last month, but the fixture was called off after both sides were drawn into the same group for the upcoming tournament.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Rwanda Appoint New Head Coach Ahead Super Eagles Clash

The Flying Eagles instead engaged in two friendlies against Cote d’Ivoire this week.

They secured a 2-0 victory in the first match before suffering a 2-0 defeat in the rematch on Friday

“We will still want to play against a North African team before the AFCON because this will prepare us for the tournament,” Zubairu was quoted by CAFonline.

Cote d’Ivoire will host the U-20 AFCON from Saturday, April 26 to Sunday, May 18.

The four semi-finalists will earn a ticket to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

By Adeboye Amosu



