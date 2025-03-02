Close Menu
    2026 WCQ: Rwanda Appoint New Head Coach Ahead Super Eagles Clash

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Algerian-born Adel Amrouche has been appointed as the new head coach of the Rwanda senior men’s national team.

    The Rwanda Football Association (RFA) confirmed the appointment of Amrouche on their X handle on Sunday.


    The 56-year-old takes over from German coach Torsten Spittler.

    His first assignment would be against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Group C, matchday 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on March 17, 2025 in Kigali.

    Rwanda, who are on seven points, currently top the group and are four points ahead of the Super Eagles.

    Amrouche began his managerial career in 1988 by coaching the youth ranks of local club OMR El Annasser while playing for the senior team.

    In March 2023 he became the head coach of Tanzania and lead them to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

    Amrouche was suspended by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) in January 2024 and given an eight-match ban and fined $10,000 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

    The ban was given after he suggested that Morocco has influence in CAF to manipulate the match scheduling and officiating.


    By James Agberebi


