NPFL: Rivers Pip Katsina United, Move To Second Spot

Rivers United moved to second position on the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, table after a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Katsina United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Ubong Friday scored the winning goal for the hosts after 17 minutes.





Play was halted on Thursday night following heavy downpour at the venue.

The second half of the matchday 26 encounter was played on Friday morning.

Rivers United have now garned 42 points from 26 games.

Finidi George’s side will face Shooting Stars in their next game at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan on Monday.

Katsina United remain in 14th position with 33 points.

The Chanji Boys will be away to Akwa United in their next game.

By Adeboye Amosu



