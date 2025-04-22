NPFL: Rivers United Won’t Relent In Title Quest — Finidi

Rivers United head coach Finidi George has said his team won’t relent in their quest to win the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title.

The Port Harcourt club , who occupy second position on the table trailed leaders Remo Stars by seven points with four games to round up the campaign.





Rivers United defeated Sunshine Stars 1-0 at home last weekend, while Remo Stars won 1-0 away at Shooting Stars.

Finidi declared that they won’t give up on their pursuit of a second league title.

“Four games, that is 12 points, we still have two home matches. We are trying to pile pressure on Remo, we will not relent, and we will see how we can go away and get something out of the Kano Pillars game,” Finidi told reporters.

“You can see that on my face, I’m always positive.”

The former international also reflected on his side’s victory over Sunshine Stars.

“Sunshine Stars gave us a real fight. They were disciplined and determined. This win means a lot to us at this stage of the season to put pressure on other teams at the top,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



