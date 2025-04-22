Madrid Set To Splash Out €120m On Saka

Real Madrid are ready to splash out €120m on Arsenal talisman Bukayo Saka amid mounting fears one or even both of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo will leave and potentially to the Premier League, according to a report.

Real Madrid possess a starting eleven packed with world class stars and multi-time Champions League winners.





However, the club were ruthlessly swept aside by Arsenal on Europe’s biggest stage, with the Gunners routing Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the UCL.

Los Blancos are not a team to take those sorts of humblings lightly and according to numerous reliable reports, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to pay the price. Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is the hot favourite to take charge once Ancelotti is axed.

But according to a fresh update from DefensaCentral, the changes could extend to the playing personnel and into that star-studded forward line.

Also Read: De Bruyne’s Decision To Leave Man City Is Right –Hazard

Kylian Mbappe only arrived last year, while Jude Bellingham in the attacking midfield role remains safe. However, wingers Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are coming under the microscope.

Vinicius’ contract expires in the summer of 2027 and per the report, an extension has been ‘blocked by salary issues.’

The Brazilian is well aware of the untold riches he can earn in Saudi Arabia having already rejected a one BILLION euro offer (€200m each year over a five-year deal).

However, on the back of Mohamed Salah committing his future to Liverpool, Vinicius is now the Saudi Pro League’s No 1 transfer target.

DefensaCentral also suggested Vinicius has opportunities to move to the Premier League, while fellow Brazilian Rodrygo is the subject of interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

The report explained: “Vinicius has huge offers from Saudi Arabia and the Premier League. His renewal is blocked by salary issues.

“Rodrygo, meanwhile, has received offers from Liverpool and Manchester City. Although he has stated that he wants to stay, he knows that with Mbappe and Endrick on the board, he could lose prominence.”

In the event Real Madrid sanction a surprise sale for either Vinicius or Rodrygo, it’s claimed Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is the chosen one to take their place.

TEAMtalk



