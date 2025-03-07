NPFL: Shooting Stars Fall To Katsina United

Shooting Stars fell 1-0 to Katsina United in their Nigeria Premier Football League , NPFL, matchday 28 encounter at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Ahmed Taofeek scored the decisive goal deep into stoppage time.





Shooting Stars are now winless in their last five Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, outings.

Read Also:Morocco 2025: South Africa Coach Reveals Plot To Stop Flamingos

The result put a dent on Gbenga Ogunbote’s side chances of winning the title.

The Oluyole Warriors remain in third position on the log with 43 points.

Katsina United moved to 13th position on the table with 36 points.

By Adeboye Amosu



