NPFL: Warri Wolves Coach Aloma Confident Despite Travel Hitches Ahead Of El-Kanemi Clash

Napoleon Aloma, Head Coach of Warri Wolves, says he remains confident of a positive result away to El-Kanemi Warriors in Sunday’s NPFL Matchday 5 fixture in Maiduguri, Completesports.com reports.

Wolves’ Journey Disrupted By Vehicle Breakdown

Wolves departed Warri on Thursday, 19 September, for the fixture but as at 8:30pm Friday, the team was yet to enter Jos.

Coach Aloma told Completesports.com that they suffered a vehicle breakdown in Otukpo, Benue State, forcing them to spend the night there.

“As we speak now, we’re about entering Jos. Our vehicle broke down in Otukpo yesterday (Thursday) and we spent the night there,” Aloma narrated.

“After repairing the vehicle and test-running it, we continued the journey in the afternoon and, as we speak now, we’re nearing Jos. Expectedly, it looks certain we’ll sleep in Jos.”

No Request For Match Postponement

Aloma disclosed that the Seasiders would not ask for a shift in the original date of the match (Sunday, 21 September) despite their travel hitches and the possibility of fatigue that could set in as a result of a late arrival in Maiduguri.

“The match is for Sunday. We’ll take off from Jos early Saturday morning and head straight to Maiduguri. We hope to get to Maiduguri on time.

“Yes, fatigue on the players cannot be entirely ruled out but we remain confident and focused on our mission, which is to get a good result,” Aloma said.

Missing Players Kept Secret

The Seasiders’ technical helmsman admitted a couple of his players would not be available for the match but bluntly refused to disclose the identities of such unavailable players.

“I don’t disclose such information. That’s my secret. Yes, some players didn’t make this trip but I believe I’ve got other players who can step up. That’s why we’re a team. It has always been my secret weapon,” Aloma concluded.

By Sab Osuji



