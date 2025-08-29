NPFL: Warri Wolves Coach Aluma Eyes Strong Home Start After Win At Katsina United

Young Seasiders Mark NPFL Return With Confidence

Warri Wolves Head Coach, Napoleon Aluma, has expressed delight after his youthful side marked their return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with a 1-0 away victory over Katsina United, insisting the win will serve as a confidence booster ahead of their first home fixture against Rangers International, Completesports.com reports.

Evwierhurhoma Igbunu netted the decisive goal in the 76th minute to hand the Seasiders maximum points in Katsina.

Warri Wolves Set For Rangers Test In Ozoro

The NPFL returnees will now host Rangers International in a matchday two encounter of the 2025/2026 season at the Delta State University Football Pitch, Ozoro, on Sunday.

Coach Aluma hailed his players for quickly adapting to his coaching philosophy, stressing that they will only get better as the campaign progresses.

“It was a good performance against Katsina United. You know we’ve been out of the NPFL for a couple of seasons now. So, I can say we ‘tested’ the waters in the Katsina United match and the boys proved their mental strength,” Aluma told Completesports.com.

“They held strongly and were able to take their chance when it came.

“The win, our first of the season and coming from an away game, will help galvanise the team and boost their confidence going forward.”

Warri Wolves’ Journey Back To The Topflight

Warri Wolves secured promotion after winning the 2024/2025 Nigeria National League (NNL), defeating Wikki Tourists in the playoff final in Asaba, Delta State, last June. The victory sealed their return to the NPFL, with the team holding pre-season camp in Asaba.

Rangers Seek To Bounce Back

Their next opponents the Flying Antelopes, Rangers International, under Head Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu will be desperate to bounce back from a disappointing goalless draw against newly promoted Kun Khalifat in their season opener at the Cathedral, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

“Every team in the NPFL is a strong team. Rangers, everyone knows, is one of the strongest teams in the country. And with eight league titles behind their belt, you can only give them their flowers,” Aluma added.

“So, we are looking forward to a tough game, and that’s a challenge for us to prepare well.”

By Sab Osuji



