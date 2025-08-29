Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Warri Wolves Coach Aluma Eyes Strong Home Start After Win At Katsina United

    Nnamdi EzekuteBy No Comments3 Mins Read
    Warri Wolves celebrate goal beat home side, Katsina United, 1-0 in their NPFL 2025/2026 season opener.

    Young Seasiders Mark NPFL Return With Confidence

     

    Warri Wolves Head Coach, Napoleon Aluma, has expressed delight after his youthful side marked their return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with a 1-0 away victory over Katsina United, insisting the win will serve as a confidence booster ahead of their first home fixture against Rangers International, Completesports.com reports.

    Evwierhurhoma Igbunu netted the decisive goal in the 76th minute to hand the Seasiders maximum points in Katsina.

    Warri Wolves Set For Rangers Test In Ozoro

    The NPFL returnees will now host Rangers International in a matchday two encounter of the 2025/2026 season at the Delta State University Football Pitch, Ozoro, on Sunday.

    Also Read: Great NNL Champions! Coach Aluma Hails Warri Wolves, Yusuf Dedicates MVP Award To Fans

    Coach Aluma hailed his players for quickly adapting to his coaching philosophy, stressing that they will only get better as the campaign progresses.

    Warri Wolves coach Napoleon Aluma clutches the NNL 2024/25 winners trophy
    Napoleon Aluma clutches the NNL 2024/2025 winners trophy

    “It was a good performance against Katsina United. You know we’ve been out of the NPFL for a couple of seasons now. So, I can say we ‘tested’ the waters in the Katsina United match and the boys proved their mental strength,” Aluma told Completesports.com.

    “They held strongly and were able to take their chance when it came.

    “The win, our first of the season and coming from an away game, will help galvanise the team and boost their confidence going forward.”

    Warri Wolves’ Journey Back To The Topflight

    Warri Wolves secured promotion after winning the 2024/2025 Nigeria National League (NNL), defeating Wikki Tourists in the playoff final in Asaba, Delta State, last June. The victory sealed their return to the NPFL, with the team holding pre-season camp in Asaba.

    Rangers Seek To Bounce Back

    Their next opponents the Flying Antelopes, Rangers International, under Head Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu will be desperate to bounce back from a disappointing goalless draw against newly promoted Kun Khalifat in their season opener at the Cathedral, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

    Also Read: Exclusive: I’m Optimistic Warri Wolves Will Retain Top-Flight Status In NPFL–Ekpo

    “Every team in the NPFL is a strong team. Rangers, everyone knows, is one of the strongest teams in the country. And with eight league titles behind their belt, you can only give them their flowers,” Aluma added.

    “So, we are looking forward to a tough game, and that’s a challenge for us to prepare well.”

     

    By Sab Osuji


    Share.
    Mr. Nnamdi Ezekute

    Nnamdi Ezekute, a sports reporting expert, has risen through the ranks at Complete Communications Limited (CCL) famed for publications like Complete Sports.
    Email: [email protected]
    X (Formerly Twitter): @Ezekutive

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.