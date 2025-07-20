Exclusive: I'm Optimistic Warri Wolves Will Retain Top-Flight Status In NPFL--Ekpo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has tipped Warri Wolves to retain their top-flight status in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).



Once a household name in Nigerian football, Warri Wolves have clawed their way back to the top after a four-year hiatus from the NPFL.



Their Super 8 campaign was emphatic, they topped Group B and sealed their return with a 2-1 win over Crown FC before clinching the Super 8 title with a thrilling 3-2 win over Wikki Tourists in the final.



In a chat with Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that Warri Wolves must have learned lessons from their previous campaign in the NPFL and won’t want a repeat of the relegation battle.

“I am delighted that Warri Wolves have made a return to the NPFL after four years of absence. It took the team quite a while, but then they went back home and understudied what it takes and what they should do, and they did it properly. They have been able to groom young, talented players, dedicating their time towards playing for qualification, which they have achieved.



“Their coming back is just because they are Warri Wolves, but they are coming with a purpose. This time I believe they have learned the ropes. Even if they don’t win anything, I expect them to still keep maintaining that NPFL status, which they rightly belong to.



“With a blend of experienced players and young talent, Warri Wolves are expected to bring both grit and flair to the 2025/26 season.”











