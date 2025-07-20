Exclusive: Remo Stars Must Win NPFL Twice Before Thinking Of Lifting CAF Champions League --Amoo

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo has disclosed that Remo Stars have to dominate the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) before thinking of lifting the CAF Champions League.



He made this known on the backdrop of some of the clubs that represented Africa in the just concluded Club World Cup in the United States.



Recall that Remo Stars clinched the top position of the NPFL with 68 points after 36 matches, winning 21, drawing five, and losing 10.



However, Amoo, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that Remo Stars had done well in the league last season but reiterated that it would take the team two or three years to replicate Enyimba’s feat in the CAF Champions League.



“If I am going to talk from my professional angle, it’s going to be tough for Remo Stars to replicate Enyimba’s feat in the CAF Champions League. But nothing is impossible.

“As a train coach, when I look at the standard of other teams in Africa and what we saw in the just concluded Club World Cup, then you will understand that it won’t be easy for Remo Stars.



“I know Remo will do some adjustment tactically and technically, but the time frame will make it a bit difficult to achieve such a result. If they will really beef up the strength of the team and win the NPFL title again, I want to believe maybein the next two or three years they may get to that level of Enyimba.



“When you look at it from what you have seen so far, yes, they have done well at the Nigerian level, but at that continental level they still have some work to be done.



“Again, with the new introduction of the Club World Cup, I know other teams will strengthen their teams, and it’s going to be a very tough one for Remo Stars. I pray and wish Remo Stars can win the CAF Champions League.”











