Exclusive: I Expect Exciting Football From Wikki Tourists, Barau FC, Warri Wolves, Kun Khalifat In NPFL -Dosu

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dosu Joseph has disclosed that the four newly promoted clubs to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will give a good account of themselves in the new season.



Recall that following the conclusion of the NNL Super 8 Playoffs in Asaba, Delta State, four clubs, Wikki Tourists FC, Barau FC, Warri Wolves FC, and Kun Khalifat FC, earned promotion from the Nigeria National League (NNL) to the country’s top-flight division.



Speaking with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that Wikki Tourists and Warri Wolves are no strangers to the NPFL, having tasted action before their relegation.

“Firstly, I must congratulate Wikki Tourists, Barau FC, Warri Wolves, and Kun Khalifat for gaining promotion to the NPFL because it takes lots of hard work to be where they are now.



“However, the real job starts from here if they must retain their top-flight status. Looking at the four clubs, the duo of Wikki Tourists and Warri Wolves are familiar faces in the league and understand the nitty-gritty of the NPFL.



“That doesn’t mean that the other clubs, Barau FC and Kun Khalifat, are pushovers. Mind you, they have done enough to be in the NPFL and won’t be coming to count bridges.



“So I expect an exciting game of football from the four clubs when the NPFL kicks off next season.”



