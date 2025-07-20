WAFU B U-20 Championship: Four Flying Eagles Players Make Group Stage Best X1

Four Flying Eagles players have been included in the 2025 WAFU B U-20 Championship Group State Best X1.

The players are centre-back; Ahmed Akinyele, left-back Odinaka Okoro, winger Bidemi Amole, and Muhammed Abdullahi.

Abdullahi has scored two goals for Nigeria in the competition.

Hosts Ghana , Cote d’Ivoire, and Togo have two players each in the selection.

One player from Burkina Faso was also included in the squad.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Younes Zerdouk was named Coach of the Group Stage.

The Flying Eagles will take on Niger Republic in a semi- final encounter on Sunday (today).

Ghana’s Black Satellites and Cote d’Ivoire will clash in the other last four encounter.

By Adeboye Amosu




