WAFCON 2024: We Know How To Beat Super Falcons — South Africa Coach Ellis

Banyana Banyana of South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis has fired a warning to the Super Falcons of Nigeria ahead of their semi-final meeting at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.
The holders beat Senegal 4-1 on penalities in a thrilling quarter-final contest on Saturday night to book a date with Nigeria.
Andile Dlamini was the hero as she made two crucial saves in the shootout.
Tuesday’s encounter against Nigeria will hold at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca.
The Super Falcons stopped Banyana Banyana for securing a spot at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Justine Madugu’s side thrashed Copper Queens of Zambia 5-0 in the quarter-final at the 2024 WAFCON finals on Friday.
By the numbers, Nigeria dominates most categories: best attack (nine goals), best defense (no goals conceded).
Ellis is however confident they can beat the nine-time champions.
“We know what this match means. We know what it takes to beat Nigeria,” Ellis was quoted by CAFonline.
By Adeboye Amosu
See who is talking!!!!!
Anyway! My predictions for the semis.
Ghana vs Morocco 1-2
Nigeria vs South Africa 3-0
Here we go, the South Africans have started running their loud mouths again lol
The loud mouth express champions of Africa are at it again and no one is surprised are they?
We are simply unbothered at all these loud mouthed Southern Africans and we should just completely ignore them, I mean, yes we can laugh at them among ourselves but we must maintain complete radio silence for them and the world to see – let’s do all our talking on the pitches where the battle lines are drawn.
But having said that, let Coach Madugu know fully well that we must seize every opportunity and grab the bull firmly by it’s horns – by this I mean, we must always put our best feet forward, and leave no stones unturned in our preparations.
Each team must be thoroughly analysed and we must deploy tactics to completely nullify their own threats while accentuating ours in the case of the South Africans, it will be the size and physicality advantage along with a lot of sharpness and big competitiveness – no allowing them to outrun you, outmuscle you or have more tenacity or determination to dominate and win than you – we have the natural attributes to outdo these in all these departments and we must ensure that we do on the day. If I were coach Madugu, I would tell the girls to see any games against any other African nations now as all out war but especially the South and Southern Africans.
They have an obvious weakness in that they are not generally the tallest people and we must use that to our advantage aerially and seriously up our set piece game, be very aggressive and don’t let them run around you due to their small size – something that they use to their own advantage – Coach Madugu, you must be aware of all these things, including being very clinical in front of goal! Play these like their lives depend on it and they cannot lose.
A word is enough for the wise –
And oh lest I forget! This game – against South Africa is just tailor made for Ordega – she simply has to play this game!
Do all these things and we can be sure of complete victory!
God bless Nigeria and our male and female football teams!
You see this Desiree Ellis?? So arrogant for nothing. Then one of their players, the number 10, Mathlalo or something is another incredibly arrogant one with hatred for Nigeria.
I can’t wait to watch their faces after they’ve been battered on Tuesday.
Good we’re playing all 3 teams we lost to in 2022 and who all suddenly and laughably thought they’d arrived. Zambia down. Next is SA, and then Morocco.
Yes we are favorite to win but we shouldn’t underrate them, Chelsea vs psg come to mind, prior to that match, I would have bet my life on psg, not believe they gat better stats, prestige or whatever than Chelsea, but bcos of the form they came into the CWC with and how they’ve dominated all Europe top teams prior to that final. Our ladies are sure fav. But caution is needed here.
I see Nigeria fans crave for something of a hat trick of revenge from the three foes that put Super Falcons to the sword in the last Afcon.
To be honest, this angle never really crossed my mind before fans started stating it online.
Of these 3 countries, South Africa, Morocco and Zambia, I felt South Africa were the only ones who beat us fair and square.
The first goal came after a gracious passage of passes whilst the second caught us asleep on the wheel, yet to clear our head from the shock of the first.
We then, belatedly realised where we were and why we were there. But a late consolation goal was too little too late.
Morocco were never winning the match bar the 2 VAR awarded red cards and the match against Zambia was played with our players still protesting non-payment of bonuses by the good old NFF.
So, it’s South Africa I would like us to defeat fair and square too.
I think Madugu has his work cut out here. South Africa have rightly demonstrated that, if we the Super Falcons let our guards down, we will suffer, and suffer dearly.
Coach Desiree Ellis is the mistress of mind games. She is also a smooth operator as a coach. Her South Africa will not go down easily.
This is going to be war.
On paper, Ellis is arguably a better tactician than Madugu. She is a veteran of the women’s game as player and coach and she has been around the blocks.
Madugu, for his part, is a man on a mission. Americans will say ‘X marks the spot’. Madugu has this unholy obsession to mark his name on the spot where Super Falcons hits the X title. And, to his benefit, he has ladies equally determined and an NFF surprisingly taking a leave of absence in jeopardizing his efforts.
Nigeria players want to avenge Afcon loss, South Africa players wants a pound of flesh for missing out on the Olympics, both coaches want to be the last man or woman standing!
In the end, it’s going to come down to ‘a battle of wills and wit’. Ellis might be a veteran of the women’s game, Madugu is a coach who has learnt the ropes in the shadows, only waiting to come out into the light to show what he is made of tactically.
A very angry looking man, Madugu feels he doesn’t get the respect he deserves, doing away with South Africa, a great team with a great coach, will definitely add a fresh ring into the chain of respect he has built thus far.
For me, I am slightly apprehensive!