WAFCON 2024: We Know How To Beat Super Falcons — South Africa Coach Ellis

Banyana Banyana of South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis has fired a warning to the Super Falcons of Nigeria ahead of their semi-final meeting at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The holders beat Senegal 4-1 on penalities in a thrilling quarter-final contest on Saturday night to book a date with Nigeria.

Andile Dlamini was the hero as she made two crucial saves in the shootout.

Tuesday’s encounter against Nigeria will hold at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca.

The Super Falcons stopped Banyana Banyana for securing a spot at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Justine Madugu’s side thrashed Copper Queens of Zambia 5-0 in the quarter-final at the 2024 WAFCON finals on Friday.

By the numbers, Nigeria dominates most categories: best attack (nine goals), best defense (no goals conceded).

Ellis is however confident they can beat the nine-time champions.

“We know what this match means. We know what it takes to beat Nigeria,” Ellis was quoted by CAFonline.

By Adeboye Amosu



