Nwabali Doubtful For AFCON 2025 With Injury

Stanley Nwabali is doubtful for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with injury, Completesports.com’s reports.

Nwabali is currently battling with an ankle and hand injury, according to reports.

Chippa United manager, Vusumuzi Vilakazi however said the shot stopper is pushing to be fit for the competition.

“I don’t think he will make it, but when I was talking to him, he was confident that he will recover very soon,” Vilakazi was quoted by SuperSport.

The 29-year-old reportedly aggravated the injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Morocco last month.

He has not make an appearance for the Chilli Boys since returning from the mini-tournament.

Nwabali has established himself as Super Eagles’ first choice goalkeeper since the AFCON 2023 finals in Cote d’Ivoire.

By Adeboye Amosu



