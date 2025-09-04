Nwakali's Lack Of Discipline Affecting His Progress In Football --Ezeji

Former Nigerian international Victor Ezeji has blamed Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali’s lack of discipline for his decline in his football.



Nwakali, who was one of the shining lights for the Golden Eaglets at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, has failed to actualize his dream of playing top football.



In a chat with Brila FM, Ezeji stated that Nwakali’s attitude remains his biggest problem.



“This is the second time I remember he has had this particular incident. It all boils down to discipline. We are easily carried away with fame. Till date, I’m yet to see anyone that can play as a number 10 like Nwakali, but his attitude is the biggest problem.

“During their U-17 days, he was the star boy, but after that tournament, we don’t know what happened to him—maybe it’s fame or ‘village people,’ only God knows. I always tell these boys that fame is good, but learn to manage it. You will become a superstar, but how you live your life determines everything. That is very important. You have to discipline yourself.



“How will you come to Nigeria for holiday and not think of going back? Overstaying isn’t the problem, but you must communicate with your team. Say, ‘I have one or two challenges, please give me about two to five days.’ The club will usually tell you, ‘Do whatever you want to do and come back.’



“When I was in Tunisia, it happened sometimes. I asked for permission, and they told me to take one more week and return immediately, but our own—when they come back, they become kings here because all their friends are around them. They will play till they forget they are meant to go back.”



