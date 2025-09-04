Iheanacho Will Rediscover His Best Form At Celtic --Finidi

Former Nigerian international Finidi George believes Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Iheanacho will flourish at Celtic.



Iheanacho’s transfer follows a season where he initially joined Sevilla, only to find himself on loan with Middlesbrough in the English Championship during the latter part of the season.



With a wealth of experience in both English and European football, Iheanacho is expected to strengthen Celtic’s attacking options as they embark on their campaign this season.



Speaking with Footy-Africa, Finidi stated that Iheanacho will rediscover his best form at Celtic this season.

“Kelechi is a proven talent, and I think Celtic is the perfect stage for him to show that again.



“Sometimes players just need the right environment, a club that believes in them. He’s got the quality, and I believe he will deliver.



“Celtic play attacking football, and Kelechi thrives in that kind of setup.



“It’s not easy to come back after a tough spell, but great players always find a way. He has the hunger, and this is his chance.”



