2026 WCQ: Lesotho Threatens To File Protest Against South Africa

Lesotho Football Association (LFA) Secretary General Mokhosi Mohapi has issued a warning that they will file a protest with FIFA if Bafana Bafana includes Teboho Mokoena in their squad for Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Lesotho will host South Africa inside the Free State Stadium in Group C, matchday seven encounter.

The issue surrounding Mokoena has been a topic of discussion since South Africa’s 2-0 victory over the football minnows earlier this year.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder received two yellow cards, making him ineligible to play in the match against Lesotho; however, he still featured.

According to FIFA regulations, if an ineligible player competes in a qualifying match, the team he represents can be penalised by losing three points, provided the opposing team submits a protest within 24 hours of the match’s conclusion.

Lesotho FA Secretary General Mohapi said that they will protest a minute into the match if Mokoena is part of the 18-man Bafana squad on Friday.

“If South Africa dare play Teboho Mokoena, we will lodge a protest and will tell you why…We will lodge a protest which goes back to the other match, because he has never served the suspension that he was meant to have served,” he said on Soccer Beat (via southafrican.com).

“The suspension was supposed to be automatic during the match against Lesotho. Against Benin, he did not serve the suspension; he was not picked for that match.

“Against Bafana, we are going to wait three minutes into the match and then protest,” Mohapi warned.

FIFA are yet to issue a statement surrounding the outcome of the Mokoena saga.

Bafana Bafana and Lesotho will face each other on Friday, unsure whether the association will deduct points from South Africa.



