WAFU B U-17 Tourney: Golden Eaglets To Face Benin Republic, Burkina Faso

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have been drawn in Group B alongside Benin Republic and Burkina Faso ahead of this year’s WAFU B U-17 tournament.

The WAFU B U-17 competition, which will begin on September 20, will take place in Cote d’Ivoire.

Also, in the draw that was held today (Thursday), hosts Côte d’Ivoire, Niger Republic, Togo and Ghana will tackle each other in Group A.

Meanwhile, in continuation of their preparation for the tournament, the Golden Eaglets defeated Ejigbo City FC of of Osun 3-0 in a friendly game played at the FIFA goal project, Abuja stadium, on Wednesday.

It was the 12th friendly game played by the Golden Eaglets as they intensify preparation for WAFU B U 17 tournament.

According to the Golden Eaglets’ media officer, Francis Achi, Ejigbo FC proved to be a very difficult opponent, especially in the first half, which ended 1- 0 deficit.

The pressure from the Eaglets continued in the second half leading to Ejigbo FC to crumble, letting in two more goals.

By James Agberebi



