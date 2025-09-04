2026 WCQ: EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Won’t Disappoint Nigerians Again — Nwabali

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has said the team can’t afford to drop more points in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

Eric Chelle’s side have recorded just one win from six games in the qualifiers.

The West Africans currently occupy fourth position in Group C with seven points from six games.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa top the standings with 13 points from same number of matches.

Ready For Battle

“It was disappointing that we couldn’t win the last game against Zimbabwe at home, but that’s is in the past now,” Nwabali told Completesports.com.

“The most important thing now is to win the two upcoming games against Rwanda, and South Africa.

“If we can do that, then we will be in a good position to qualify for the World Cup. You know it’s not going to be easy, but we are up for the battle.”

Nwabali’s Big Target

The Super Eagles will take on the Amavubi of Rwanda in a matchday seven encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

Nwabali declared that it is important for the team to focus on the clash with Amavubi before the next game against South Africa.

“The first game against Rwanda is key now. If we can get a win, that will boost out morale for the South Africa clash,” added the Chippa United shot stopper.

“We owe our fans a lot. Things have not gone well in the previous games, but we ready to make amends.

“Everyone is determined, and ready for action. We are hopeful of getting good results.”

By Adeboye Amosu



