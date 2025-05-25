OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Appoint Alonso As New Head Coach

Real Madrid have appointed their former midfielder Xabi Alonso as new head coach on a three-year deal.

Madrid made the announcement in a statement on their website on Sunday.

The two-time European Championship and 2010 World Cup winner with Spain replaced Carlo Ancelotti who has been appointed as Brazil’s new handler.

“Xabi Alonso is Real Madrid’s new coach. The 43-year-old Spanish manager returns to the club where he clinched six trophies as a player to become a Madridista legend,” Madrid stated. “He leaves behind Bayer Leverkusen, where he made history by winning the league, the cup and the German Super Cup.

“Xabi Alonso joined the German side in October 2022 and in his first season, the team reached the Europa League semi-finals and finished in the European spots in the league.

“In the 2023/24 campaign, he won the first Bundesliga in Bayer Leverkusen’s history, bringing an end to Bayern Munich’s eleven titles in a row. He also won the German Cup, and came within touching distance of a treble, finishing as runner-up in the Europa League.

“Bayer’s unbelievable campaign under Xabi Alonso’s guidance is best summed up by a 51-match unbeaten run. Those impressive performances continued into his last season at the helm of the German outfit, as they won the club’s first Super Cup in August 2024.

“Prior to taking over at Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso began his coaching career at the Real Madrid academy. He took charge of the Under-12s, leading them to the league title and a Torneo de Campeones win during the 2018/19 campaign. He then made the move to Realy Sociedad B, where he coached between 2019 and 2022, achieving promotion to Segunda División in 2021.”

Alonso, who made 236 appearances for Real Madrid as a player, announced earlier this month that he would leave his role as Bayer Leverkusen boss at the end of the season.

Alonso, who won the Champions League as a player at Real in 2014, will be introduced as manager at Real Madrid’s training ground on Monday.

BBC Sport



