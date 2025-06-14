Okereke Agrees Move To Turkish Club Kocaelispor

David Okereke is on the verge of sealing a permanent transfer to Turkish Super Lig side Kocaelispor.

Okereke spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at another Turkish Super Lig club Gaziantep FK from Serie B side Cremonese.

The 26-year-old made a big impression at the Gaziantep, netting 10 goals and three assists in 30 league outings.

The former Nigeria U-23 international has however returned to Gaziantep following his successful loan spell.

Kocaelispor have however moved to acquire his services from Cremonese, according to reports emanating from Turkey.

Okereke has reportedly agreed personal terms with the newly

promoted club.

The striker has played in Italy for the majority of his professional career.

He however enjoyed a three-year stint with Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge.

By Adeboye Amosu




