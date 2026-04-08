Okonkwo Has Plenty To Prove In Eagles –Agu

Former Nigerian international Alloy Agu has disclosed that Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has plenty to prove in the Super Eagles to earn the number one spot.



Recall that on Tuesday, FIFA approved Arthur Okonkwo’s switch of international allegiance from England to Nigeria.



The 24-year-old Wrexham goalkeeper is now eligible to represent the Super Eagles, providing a significant boost to the team’s goalkeeping options and adding competition for the starting spot.



Reacting to the development, Agu in a chat with Completesports.com lauded Okonkwo’s decision to play for the Super Eagles and believed he’ll be a worthy addition to the senior national team.

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“It’s a good news to hear that Okonkwo has decided to represent the Super Eagles at the international level.



“He made a wise decision to play for Nigeria instead of England and I believe he will be worthy addition at the end.



“He has plenty to prove if he must displace the likes of Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, and others from that position.



“It’s a tough challenge and I know he will be ready to compete for the number one spot.”



