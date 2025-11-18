Okoronkwo Disappointed To Miss Out On CAF Award

Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo has expressed her displeasure after failing to make the final shortlist for the 2025 CAF Women’s Player of the Year.

Okoronkwo was highly favoured to win the award after impressing at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations where the Super Falcons won a record-extending tenth title.

The 28-year-old registered one goal and six assists at the competition.

The versatile striker also had an outstanding campaign at club level, helping AFC Toronto clinch the league’s inaugural NSL Shield in September.

Okoronkwo was initially named in a 10-player shortlist for the award, but failed to make the final three announced by CAF on Sunday.

Her Super Falcons teammate, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Morocco stars Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy made the final cut.

She reacted with a message on the social media.

“I remain grateful for the support across Africa. CAF’s decision is noted, but my focus stays on the pitch where recognition is earned not awarded. Awards don’t always reflect reality but the pitch never lies,”Okoronkwo wrote on her Instagram page.

By Adeboye Amosu



