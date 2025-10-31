Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    Okoronkwo: Super Falcons Can Win 11th WAFCON Title

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Super Falcons star Esther Okoronkwo says she’s optimistic the team can the 11th Women’s African Cup of Nations.

    She made this known after Nigeria defeated Benin 3-1 on aggregate to seal a spot in next year’s WAFCON.

    Read Also:Troost-Ekong Bags Own Goal As Al Kholood Suffer Home Defeat

    Speaking with Channels Television’s Sports Tonight on Thursday, Okoronkwo said that the Nigerian ladies are determine to claim another title.

    “Yes. With Nigeria, everything is possible for sure,” the AFC Toronto forward, known for her assists, told Channels Television’s Sports Tonight on Thursday.

    “We’re not going there to not want to win or just go there for vibes. We want to win the 11th [WAFCON title] for sure.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.