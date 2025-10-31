Okoronkwo: Super Falcons Can Win 11th WAFCON Title

Super Falcons star Esther Okoronkwo says she’s optimistic the team can the 11th Women’s African Cup of Nations.



She made this known after Nigeria defeated Benin 3-1 on aggregate to seal a spot in next year’s WAFCON.

Speaking with Channels Television’s Sports Tonight on Thursday, Okoronkwo said that the Nigerian ladies are determine to claim another title.



“Yes. With Nigeria, everything is possible for sure,” the AFC Toronto forward, known for her assists, told Channels Television’s Sports Tonight on Thursday.



“We’re not going there to not want to win or just go there for vibes. We want to win the 11th [WAFCON title] for sure.”



