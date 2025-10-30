Troost-Ekong Bags Own Goal As Al Kholood Suffer Home Defeat

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong made an own goal which contributed to Al Kholood’s 3-2 home loss to Neom in the Saudi Arabia league on Thursday.

Troost-Ekong’s own goal came in the 32nd minute which put the visitors 2-1 ahead.

It was his seventh appearance in the Saudi Arabia topflight this current campaign.

The defeat leaves Al Kholood in ninth place on nine points.

In the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on matchday 8 in Bloomfontein, Troost-Ekong also did an own goal in the game which ended 1-1.

It was a must-win encounter for the Super Eagles which contributed to them missing the automatic qualification ticket to South Africa.

However, Troost-Ekong and his teammates made next month’s African playoffs in Morocco where they will face Gabon.

By James Agberebi



