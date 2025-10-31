When I’m Watching Arsenal I See A Well-coached Team –Burnley Manager

Burnley manager Scott Parker has said any time he watches Arsenal he always see a well-coached side.

Burnley will hope to end Arsenal’s impressive run when they welcome Mikel Arteta’s side in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Both teams will go into the contest on the back of wins. While Burnley edged out Wolves 3-2, Arsenal beat Brighton 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Despite their superb campaign so far, not a few have accused Arsenal of relying only on set-piece.

Ahead of this weekend’s match Parker siad he doesn’t understand the criticism Arsenal receive about being ‘set-piece merchants’

“When I’m watching Arsenal, to be honest with you, I see a fluid team really,” Parker was quoted on Arsenal News Channel. “I see an unbelievably well-coached team, a team that solves situations.

“Of course there’s a large element, not a large element, one of many elements. I would say this is definitely not a team that just relies on set-plays.

“Now, obviously, at the start of this season there’s been key moments where they’ve got wins from set-plays. This is a well-oiled team and a functional team that are very fluid in the way they play, really. Defensively, like you say, is really a foundation.

“It was probably something we lived by last year, really. It gives you a bedrock and they’ve certainly formed that. But, yeah, for me, like I said, this is a top, top team and a well-coached team.”



