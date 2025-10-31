Sadiq To Get More Game Time At Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad head coach Sergio Francisco has revealed Umar Sadiq will get more playing time at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq has made three appearances for the Rojiblancos in the current campaign.

The Nigeria international made his first start of the season in Real Sociedad’s Copa Del Rey 3-0 victory over FC Negreira on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was in action for 78 minutes in the game.

Despite failing to hit target in the encounter, Francisco, said Sadiq will be more involved in subsequent games.

“I would say that he has not been at the same level. In the stretch of the match in which we were better, he was involved a lot,” Francisco said. Estadio Deportivo.

“I would not differentiate in terms of fitness levels, but he is contributing to us in training, and we are happy with his day-to-day activities.

“I’m sure he’ll have more involvement from now on.”

By Adeboye Amosu



