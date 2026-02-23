Onakoya Delivers Custom Chessboard To Lookman

In a show of love and support, Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya has presented a custom chessboard to Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman in Madrid.



Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, fulfilled a childhood dream with a visit to the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.



The presentation of the chessboard was described as a tribute to Lookman’s excellence, with Onakoya highlighting the growing global impact of Nigerian youths.

Read Also:UCL: Galatasaray Sweat Over Osimhen Fitness Ahead Juventus Clash



“One chessboard delivered to Africa’s best, Ademola Lookman @Alookman_,” he wrote.



“He invited me to watch the game and scored a brilliant header. I was beaming with pride. Naija boys are up to the stars.”



Recall that the Nigerian international joined Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window from Serie A side Atalanta.



