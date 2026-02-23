Close Menu
    Onakoya Delivers Custom Chessboard To Lookman

    In a show of love and support, Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya has presented a custom chessboard to Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman in Madrid.

    Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, fulfilled a childhood dream with a visit to the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

    The presentation of the chessboard was described as a tribute to Lookman’s excellence, with Onakoya highlighting the growing global impact of Nigerian youths.

    “One chessboard delivered to Africa’s best, Ademola Lookman @Alookman_,” he wrote.

    “He invited me to watch the game and scored a brilliant header. I was beaming with pride. Naija boys are up to the stars.”

    Recall that the Nigerian international joined Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window from Serie A side Atalanta.


