UCL: Galatasaray Sweat Over Osimhen Fitness Ahead Juventus Clash

Victor Osimhen is facing a race to be fit for Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League playoffs second leg clash with Juventus, reports Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen was not included in Galatasaray’s matchday squad for last Saturday’s 2-0 away defeat to Konyaspor.

The Nigeria international sustained a minor knee injury in the build up to the game.

Galatasaray provided an update on his fitness ahead of the trip to Turin.

Read Also:‘Unbelievable’ — Arokodare Responds After Online Racial Abuse

“The training session began with strength training in the gym, followed by an 8 vs 2 drill on the field in two groups. Under the direction of our head coach Okan Buruk, the training concluded with a possession-based exercise and a practice match,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Victor Osimhen worked out in the gym with the regeneration group.”

The 27-year-old provided two assists in Galatasaray’s 5-2 win over Juventus in the first leg.

The forward has scored six goals, and provided two assists in seven outings for the Yellow and Reds in the Champions League this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



