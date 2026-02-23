‘Unbelievable’ — Arokodare Responds After Online Racial Abuse

Tolu Arokodare has called on authorities to clamp down on online racist trolls who sent him vile slurs after Wolves’ defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Wolves fell 1-0 to Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park on Sunday, with Arokodare missing a penalty.

The Nigeria international and Wolves shared several messages including slurs “monkey” and the use of the N-word in the online attack.

The 25-year-old insisted that the preparators must be punished.

“It’s still unbelievable to me that we’re playing in a time where people have so much freedom to communicate such racism without any consequences,” Arokodare wrote.

“These individuals should have no place in our game and collectively we have to take action to punish everyone who taints the sport like this, no matter who they are.”

Arokodare joined Wolves from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk last summer

The 25-year-old has scored five goals in 28 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League club this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



