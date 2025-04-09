Onana One Of The Worst Goalkeepers In Man United’s Modern History –Matic

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has slammed Andre Onana, describing the goalkeeper as “one of the worst goalkeepers” in the club’s history.

Matic will line up against his old club for Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.





And asked for his observations on Onana’s claims that United, who remain mired in the bottom half of the Premier League, should be too good for the Ligue 1 side, the Serbia midfielder did not hold back.

“I don’t know,” Matic said in the pre-match press conference (via Mirror). “To say that you need to have cover. Onana? I respect everyone but to say that you need to get the answer. If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care what you’re talking about.

“If David de Gea or Peter Schmeichel or (Edwin) Van der Sar say that, then I will question myself, but if you are statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s modern history, you know, he needs to show that before he says that. We will see.”

Onana, speaking after Sunday’s insipid derby draw against Manchester City at Old Trafford, claimed: “We all know the importance of this game, we will go there with the winning mentality. We have to go there and show who we are.

” If we are focused, stay compact and together and follow the gameplan we will be winning the game. Of course it’s not going to be easy but I think we are way better than them.”

The goalkeeper has made a number of unforced errors this season, leading to severe criticism from pundits and United fans. But Onana said he can brush the barbs off with ease.

“It doesn’t affect me because the decision I make is to help the team,” he insisted. “Sometimes I will make the right decision, sometimes I will make the wrong decision. When I feel my players need to rest I have to take my time; when I feel we need to speed up the game I will do it.”

Onana has kept nine clean sheets in the Premier League so far this season but has also made three errors leading to goals.

Onana swiftly responded to Matic’s claim by posting on social media: “I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent.

“We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same..”



