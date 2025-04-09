UCLUCL
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Yalcin: Osimhen, Morata’s Partnership Won’t Work At Galatasaray

    Austin AkhilomenBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcın has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and Alvaro Morata’s partnership at Galatasaray won’t yield any meaningful impact.

    Yalcin made this known in an interview with Kafa Sports YouTube channel, where he said that the Nigerian international still needed to be guided to thrive compared to Morata.

    “If there is no Victor Osimhen in Galatasaray, Alvaro Morata will play. Morata and Osimhen cannot be side by side.

    Read Also: U-20 AFCON: Zubairu Lists 35 Players For Final Training Camp

    “You will guide Victor Osimhen like a primary school student. If you don’t tell the guy, he will say to you later, ‘You didn’t tell me.

    “You can’t hold him accountable as a coach. However, if you tell him and he doesn’t do it, then you hold him accountable.”

    Recall that Osimhen has netted 28 goals in all competitions for the Turkish giants while Morata has scored three goals this ongoing season.



    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

